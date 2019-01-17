Gladys Knight to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta… (VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH!!! The NFL recently announced that R&B legend Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner issued a brief statement about her participation at this year’s event, which will be held on Feb. 3 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium.

The Atlanta native proudly announced the news via twitter, stating, ‘Atlanta, I’m coming home.”

Knight also shared the following statement:

“I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta. The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year.”

Knight began her music career with Gladys Knight and the Pips, which signed with Motown in 1966. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Apollo Legends Hall of Fame in 2006.

Reactions were mixed and some feel slighted by Knight’s participation in the event.

One Twitter commenter wrote, “Gladys Knight is now against Colin Kaepernick” — referring to the former 49ers quarterback, who refused to stand during the national anthem in protest of wrongdoings against African Americans and minorities in the United States, and has been out of job since 2017 — and he’s hardly alone in his opinion. Another wrote, “Bad enough Gladys Knight is performing at the Super Bowl but she’s singing the exact song Kaepernick kneels to. What a slap in the face”

As previously reported, Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott are scheduled for the half-time show.

