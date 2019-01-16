Another day, another man of color speaks out on social media about Black women and what we should do with our hair.

Just last week rapper Meek Mill sparked a whole beef with lace front wigs, and soon Peter Thomas of The Real Housewives of Atlanta followed suit with his commentary about “dark black” women in blond wigs.

Peter Thomas struck a nerve a few days ago when he posted a video proclaiming to have seen a ‘dark skin’ black woman wearing a blond wig. Peter’s commentary was posted to his instagram account, where he attempted share his disdain for black women in blond hair, stating:

I’m going to say something that I’ll probably get a lot of flack for… I love Black woman… I also love Black women to wear their natural hair. If you wanna iron it, if you wanna process it, if you wanna iron it, if you wanna add some extensions to it, I’m all good with that. But you gotta know everything is not for everybody. I don’t like to see people darker than me… black as f*ck as me, a woman wearing blond hair… honey blond hair not even done right, it’s just crazy. It looks like you’re wearing a f*cked up hat.

After receiving a bit of backlash and a few questions about WHO exactly he was referring to, Peter responded with clarification, stating:

I said “black as f*ck” not all black women… please stop taking my sh*t out of context. I said “blacker than my black *ss”.

He continued.

And don’t put Nene in this… her hair is always fierce. I love her with that blond hair by the way. And she’s not blacker than me, she’s brown skin… like dark brown skin.

After being called out for his blatant colorism, Peter decided to apologize.