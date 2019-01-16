Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been winning for so long that there’s no way she can ever lose… right?

Well the “streets” have been talking and after this past weekend it seems that Kandi Burruss could be next in line for a peach snatch.

Details below…

When Kenya got fired y’all called me a liar. While other blawgs ran with the story that that the former peach was “in negotiations” but I assured my loyal readers that wasn’t the case (click HERE if you missed that).

I bring that up because I can already feel the heat about this latest news I’m dropping.

As I’ve often stated, most reality show casting decisions are not only based on valuable story lines, but salaries and budgets are also factors. As with any “sport”, cuts are often made from the top down as higher paid players are likely the first to go.

That being said, the chatter has been that Cynthia could be next up on the chopping block because there’s no way Nene and Kandi could lose their top spots, right… well if online clues are any indication, it’s actually Kandi’s position that’s in jeopardy.

The entrepreneurial peach holder recently landed a spot on Celebrity Big Brother and while that’s a great launching pad for her ventures, it seems that Bravo executives aren’t happy about a conflict of interest.

I’ve heard that Kandi’s Big Brother gig was approved based on the fact that it would not air concurrently with RHOA but someone dropped the ball with the scheduling information. Apparently the show does air at the same time slot as Real Housewives of Atlanta (Sunday, 8pmEST) and producers aren’t happy about it… at all.

For those of you questioning why this matters… I assume it’s because Bravo does not want to compete for its share of viewers (i.e. ratings) as Kandi’s fans will be split between shows. Kandi is under an exclusive contract with Bravo, and she’s paid a lot for that exclusivity. Sure they all have been allowed to appear on other shows, but never shows that air at the same time. But I digress.

Shortly after the announcement of Kandi’s participation in ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ she was named ‘Jackhole of the Day’ by Andy Cohen during Watch What Happens Live… a first for any Bravo cast member!

[Sidebar: “Jackhole” is defined as “an obnoxious or contemptible person”.]

It would seem that Kandi would have received a congratulatory but clearly she’s on the hot seat right now.

Now… to be clear, Cohen claimed that Kandi won the ‘Jackhole’ position due to her wearing a black and white ‘referee’ type shirt during her altercation with Porsha, but fans have all read between the lines.

Could it be ‘times up’ for Kandi on The Real Housewives of Atlanta? What are your thoughts about this situation??