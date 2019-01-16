Soulja Boy has emerged from the ashes of reality television to reclaim is rightful title in the music industry.

Soulja Boy (real name DDeAndre Cortez Way) wants yall to know that he was the first to ever go viral on these social media streets, and he also notes that he taught many of your favorites.

But wait… that’s not all. The ‘crank dat’ rapper also not only wants his respect for being a pioneer, he also says he’s owed a percentage of the profits.

Soulja Boy first went viral a few days ago after he went LIVE on instagram to reclaim his hip hop title. **WARNING STRONG LANGUAGE**







In the video above, Soulja states that it was his myspace days that created a lane for all of your favorite rappers. During his rant, he calls out Migos Chris Brown, Chief Keef, Tyga and even Kanye.

“I’m the reason Kanye act cocky, cause you know why? When I first got on with ‘Crank That Soulja Boy,’ and I was 16-years-old, and I had the No. 1 song in the country, and I went x10 platinum … Kanye West was standing outside my muthafuckin’ van looking like he wanted to meet me, and I didn’t know who the fuck he was.”

Soulja has continued to blast the rap game and this morning he launched another attack during an hour long conversation on The Breakfast Club. The artist struck viral gold again when he mentioned that he taught Drake “everything he knows”.

FULL INTERVIEW:







