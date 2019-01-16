After months of negotiations, one Atlanta’s hometown favorites has finally been added to the the Super Bowl half time show as Antwan ‘Big Boi’ Patton has secured a bag for his performance.

Artists weren’t exactly scrambling at the opportunity this year as many are said to have turned down the performance to stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Despite the drama, there’s no better person to represent Atlanta during the Super Bowl than the ‘ATLien’ himself.

Historically, the Super Bowl halftime show has been a coveted gig. Legends like Prince, Beyoncè, Janet, U2 and others have all played the primetime slot.

Rihanna reportedly turned down the performance and it’s been reported that Cardi B may have also refused.

Whatever the case, the NFL still managed to lock down three of the most sought after artists of this millennium with Maroon 5, Travis Scott and now Big Boi of Outkast.