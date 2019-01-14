5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 11, Episode 11 ‘Sex, Lies & Therapy’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 11th episode of it’s 11th season last night (January 13, 2019).

[FLASHBACK: RHOA Seaosn 11, Episodoe 10 “The Wrong Road” + Watch Full Video… ]

This week’s episode is titled ‘SEX, LIES & THERAPY’ and things are heating up with our favorite crew of ladies.

Bravo synopsis:

Eva and Tanya’s hibachi night continues to go up in flames when Eva is confronted by Porsha over past shady comments. As Gregg’s birthday approaches, tension builds between the Leakes as Nene deals with the mounting pressure of being his caretaker. Kandi invites Shamari to be a part of her latest money making venture, while Cynthia’s new beau Mike Hill gets put in the hot seat. Porsha seeks guidance when she begins to have second thoughts about trusting Dennis — causing her to finally ask him some hard-hitting questions.

Last week we were left with a cliffhanger that included a few choice words being thrown around between Kandi & Porsha.

Porsha feels that Kandi isn’t even ATTEMPTING to be a friend as she’s chosen to take the words of her ‘kandi koated clique’ over Porsha.

Meanwhile, Kandi feels that Porsha’s actions have made it easy for her to disconnect, as evidenced by her public proclamation that she’s UNFOLLOWING Porsha on Instagram.

Issa Fire Hazard…

New ‘friend’ Tanya is totally flaunting her wealth. A few episodes ago, she revealed a secret closet filled with designer goods and this week, the ladies get to enjoy her ‘hibachi room’ in the basement.

While it seems like a cute idea, all those people in such close quarters with all that fire seems like a fire hazard to me… but I digress.

During dinner, the ladies all get a bit heated (literally) and decide to take their dinner outside instead of the basement. Shamari is a true Atlanta chick as she’s like… ‘I’m here… I’m hungry… I’m gonna eat!’

[Sidebar: did anyone else notice Marlo’s new boob job???]

Moving on…

Apologies & Girl’s Trips…

The overall goal of Tanya’s Hibachi party was to announce the next girl’s trip to Japan. But the underlying message was all about making amends. While Porsha and Kandi are a lost cause, it seems that there are other relationships worth saving.

Porsha tells Eva she needs to “own” the fact that she’s been shading fellow model Cynthia Bailey which she does and eventually apologizes. Eva also apologizes to Nene (and all of the ladies) for not issuing invites to her bachelorette party.

As proof of her sincerity, Eva has partnered with Tanya to invite the ladies to Tokyo, Japan for their next trip.

Cynthia Bailey is still trying to convince the world that she’s totally in love with Mike Hill. This week, she invites a few friends for a Q&A session with her new boo.

Coincidentally, each one of the ladies had an impact on Bailey’s last on screen ‘relationship’ with Will Jones.

It was Kandi who called out Will for being an opportunist. As she noted during a boat trip that he had been on several dating shows.

It was Eva who called out Will for having a girlfriend.

…and it was Marlo who repeated the rumor that ‘the streets’ (i.e. Straight From The A) said that Will was a hired hand.

Nevertheless, the trio assist Cynthia with her latest paramour and each get to grill him.

Eva makes sure he’s there for the right reasons, Kandi dives in with the sex questions, and Marlo not only checks his credit score, but inquires about his STD status.

Did Mike pass the test? I dunno… but what I DO know is that from Mike’s responses he doesn’t do oral and he likes to ‘tear dat @ass up’ from the back. Oh… and Cynthia, who claims to have been sexing him for months now, doesn’t want to know if he’s been tested for STD’s.

But I digress.

Porsha doesn’t want to revert…

Porsha is having issues dealing with her new life. Not only has she dived head first into a new relationship, but she’s also pregnant in only a few months of being committed.

Now that she’s in this predicament, Porsha feels that she may be trying to push Dennis away with her actions so she seeks the help of a counselor to help her deal with her issues.

She’s totally in her feeling about Dennis texting his ex after the confrontation at Todd’s birthday party and doesn’t know how to copy with him still being in communication with someone with whom he once had a relationship. Porsha has cut off everyone cold turkey… why can’t Dennis?

In the beginning of their relationship, Porsha didn’t ask any questions but now that they are serious and expecting a child, she needs to open up more and share her expectations.

Porsha reveals to her therapist, who just so happens to have counseled her before, during and after her marriage to Kordell, that she was a different person back then and she’s worked so hard on being herself.

If you recall, Porsha was ‘super submissive’ in her marriage but after she got divorced it was party, party, party and all Hennessy errrrthang! She wants to find a happy medium and not lose herself again in a relationship.

Porsha talks to Dennis about her feelings and he assures her that he’s on the same page.

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode?