Shady Boots! Married To Medicine’s Quad Webb-Lunceford Claims Mariah Huq Does Cocaine + Details When & Where She Saw It…

Oh what a tangled web we weave…. *sigh*

I don’t even watch Married to Medicine but I felt compelled to write a post about their latest drama.

What started in the blawgs should have probably stayed on the blawgs but apparently Quad Webb-Lunceford decided to ‘clap back’ at Mariah Huq, who she felt leaked a story to the blawgs, by accusing Mariah of being a drug addict.

Details below…

As previously reported, a police report hit the blawgs a few months ago that seemed to indicate that Quad had been involved in a physical altercation with Mariah Huq’s sister. Word on the curb was that the fight was over Mariah’s brother in-law, who Quad was ALLEGDLY creeping with at the time (click HERE if you missed that).

Quad, 38, not only denied the accusations during the season 6 reunion, but she also alleges that Mariah has a penchant for cocaine.

“You are a liar! You are a liar, girl!” Webb-Lunceford said during the reunion, adding, “With your cocaine-snorting ass.”

I walked in on her using cocaine. We were at a friends’s condo and hung out in Midtown, and the people that she hangs with, and I saw her. I was sitting in the living room having my wine, and listening to some music. We were hanging out with the other person that was there, and she goes from off the patio, the terrace – and I’m like, ‘What the f*ck is she doing?’ They go off the terrace, and they go into the bedroom, and I’m like, ‘Hold on.’ This is a married woman and a gay guy. So I’m like, ‘Wait a minute.’ You know, what they doin’ in the bedroom? Ain’t nothin’ they should be doing in the bedroom. You stay in the common area. You don’t go into people’s bedrooms…so they go in the bedroom, and I’m like, ‘D*mn, ain’t nobody in here!’ So when I go into the bedroom and I see ain’t nobody in there, I’m like, ‘Where the hell they go?’ So if you bend around the corner a little bit more to the right, that’s where the restroom is. You know how restrooms are set up, where the sink was on the left and then they have the shower and all of that. And then there was a separate door to the right that facilitated the toilet. Well, when I walked in and finally walked into the restroom, they were over there just getting they life – cocaine and all!”

Quad recently told TheJasmineBrand that she doesn’t lie (insert side-eye) and that she personally saw Mariah use the drug in the bathroom with an unnamed gay man.

The serious allegations have now gone viral and Quad has even decided to share her ‘story’ with mainstream media.

In a recent interview with US magazine, Quad further confirms she seeent Mariah use drugs with her own two eyes, stating:

I saw her utilize cocaine. I know what I saw. I saw her actually using the drug herself … 2013, I saw her start using, and it just spiraled out of control. She’s just picked up the habit, even … has it now.

But wait… there’s more! Webb-Lunceford goes on to say that Huq’s alleged drug use is behind her “violent” mood swings and “erratic” behavior, including the time she threw a glass while filming Married to Medicine in Antigua.

This wasn’t a one time thing, that she did this. This is progressively getting worse.

Webb-Lunceford also claims that, despite their fractured friendship, she cares for Huq’s wellbeing.

“We’re not friends. We’re not. Let me just state that for the record. However, she was once a very special person to me. And because of that, I don’t want to see her continue to go down this road, because she’s a mother, she has children. She’s a wife. I’m very concerned for her. I’m very concerned for her.”

Quad also alleges that her Married to Medicine costars are aware of Huq’s alleged issues, stating,

It’s been a whisper. They know. They definitely know. Yeah, it’s known. This is a known thing.

For the record, Mariah has denied any drug use. During part 2 of the reunion she even states,

“Did you just accuse me?” Huq replied, adding, “I’ve never done drugs a day in my life.”

I can’t confirm or deny the drug use of either party involved but I do know this… Quad accusing Mariah is interesting considering that word on the curb is that Quad is close friends with well known addicts. She also ALLEGEDLY got her good friend fired from ‘Sister Circle’ over similar accusations.

But I digress.

What are your thoughts about Quad’s accusations?