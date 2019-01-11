Eva Marcille-Sterling of The Real Housewives of Atlanta strikes a pose with actress Keke Palmer during a special screening of ‘PIMP’ last night in Atlanta (January 10, 2019).

The event, hosted by Vertical Entertainment was held at Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema and several of Atlanta’s LGBTQ allies and influencers were in attendance.

Other attendees included Momma Dee, Tiffany Evans, Miss Sophia, Gary with Da Tea, Dice Dixon, Melissa Scott, Tray Chaney, Brad James and more.

Photos + details below…

Keke Palmer and Christine Crokos (director)

PIMP was written and directed by Christine Crokos and executive produced by Lee Daniels. The cast of the fim also includes DMX as Keke’s onscreen father, Aunjanue Ellis, Vanessa Morgan, Mike E. Winfield and Edi Gathegi.

Keke Palmer & Gary with Da Tea.

Dice Dixon

Miss Sophia and Melissa Scott (LHHATL)

Trey Chaney

CR8 Agency Team

Following the screening, was a Q&A with Keke Palmer and film director Christine Crokos moderated by DISH Nation host, Gary with Da Tea.

In the film, Keke Palmer portrays a struggling same gender loving woman pimp named Wednesday whose fortune changes after her girlfriend hits the mean streets of New York. The film digs deep into the life of woman hustling with Keke Palmer giving a powerful portrayal of young woman involved in a dangerous game, with her dreams of ever escaping the life being put at risk.

“PIMP” is available for viewing now on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and more.

Photo Credit: Alston Media Group