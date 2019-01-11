Mariah Huq Denies Quad Webb-Lunceford’s Allegations + Releases Negative Drug Test Results… #Married2Med

Huq has issued a statement emphatically denying the allegations, and refers to Quad’s statements as ‘malicious and deceitful assaults’ to her personal character and integrity. As for receipts… Mariah also sent over a copy of a recent drug test.
As previously reported, during the season 6 reunion show Quad Webb-Lunceford Accused Mariah of using cocaine.
Quad has also been on a media tour where she’s detailed exactly when and where she witnessed Mariah using the illegal substance. In addition to the detailed accounting, Quad has professed that she’s ‘concerned’ and that Mariah’s drug use has gotten “progressively worse” over the years.
I received the following statement a few hours ago from Mariah’s publicist.