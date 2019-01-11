Mariah Huq Denies Quad Webb-Lunceford’s Allegations + Releases Negative Drug Test Results… #Married2Med

Mariah Huq of Married to Medicine has broken her silence about Quad Webb-Lunceford’s scandalous accusations of illegal drug use

Huq has issued a statement emphatically denying the allegations, and refers to Quad’s statements as ‘malicious and deceitful assaults’ to her personal character and integrity. As for receipts… Mariah also sent over a copy of a recent drug test.

As previously reported, during the season 6 reunion show Quad Webb-Lunceford Accused Mariah of using cocaine.

But the allegations didn’t end there.

Quad has also been on a media tour where she’s detailed exactly when and where she witnessed Mariah using the illegal substance. In addition to the detailed accounting, Quad has professed that she’s ‘concerned’ and that Mariah’s drug use has gotten “progressively worse” over the years.

I received the following statement a few hours ago from Mariah’s publicist.

Mariah also sent over a copy of the drug test results she received today (January 11, 2019).

Welp… I guess that means Quad was lying, right?

