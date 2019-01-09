New peach holder Shamari Devoe clearly isn’t feeling veteran background character Marlo Hampton this season but she’s kept it cute thus far.
But after Devoe threw a bucket load of shade towards Marlo on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE! with Andy Cohen this past weekend, it seems all bets are off.
Details below…
In the snippet below, Shamari is asked who she feels is the ‘shadiest’ housewife. While her first thought was Marlo Hampton… it only took a nanosecond for Shamari to remember that Marlo isn’t quite a ‘housewife’.
Needless to say, Marlo’s tweet turned into an entire ‘fun shade’ fest between she and Shamari.
Looks like Marlo finally struck a nerve as Shamari posted (and soon deleted) the following final clap-back…