Welp… it appears that the ‘love & light’ is slowly drying up for The Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘s 11th season as there are several low-key beefs simmering about.

New peach holder Shamari Devoe clearly isn’t feeling veteran background character Marlo Hampton this season but she’s kept it cute thus far.

But after Devoe threw a bucket load of shade towards Marlo on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE! with Andy Cohen this past weekend, it seems all bets are off.

Details below…

In the snippet below, Shamari is asked who she feels is the ‘shadiest’ housewife. While her first thought was Marlo Hampton… it only took a nanosecond for Shamari to remember that Marlo isn’t quite a ‘housewife’.

Andy gave Shamari the ‘shady boot’ for her quick comeback but Marlo decided to take it to the tweets.

Needless to say, Marlo’s tweet turned into an entire ‘fun shade’ fest between she and Shamari.

Looks like Marlo finally struck a nerve as Shamari posted (and soon deleted) the following final clap-back…

What are your thoughts about Marlo & Shamari’s social media battle?