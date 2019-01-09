NEWSFLASH!!! Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham is under fire for kissing a teenager onstage.

After the kerfluffle and discourse that has come about from the Surviving R.Kelly docuseries on Lifetime, a 2010 video has surfaced showing the rap superstar canoodling with a young girl onstage in Denver at the Ogden Theater.

Details below…

In the blurry, 3 min clip, the teenager is on stage and Champaign Papi proceeds to slow dance with her. They stop and he admires her hair, “what is this? Herbal Essence or something?”

He stops and what looks like he kisses her on the shoulder or nuzzles her neck … the crowd goes nuts.

Drake then exclaims, “Yall are gonna have me getting carried away. I can get in trouble for shit like that!” He turns towards the girl and asks, “How old are you?” “17,” she reveals. The crowd boos. “Awwww damn! I can’t go to jail yet man!!!”

Shocked, the “Hotline Bling” singer questions… “17? WHY DO YOU LOOK LIKE THAT?! … you’re thick! Look at all of this.”

If this truly happened in May 2010, that would make Drake 23 years old at this time — the same year of his debut album, Thank Me Later.

What are your thoughts about Drake’s onstage act?