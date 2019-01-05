5 Things Revealed on Parts 3 & 4 of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ + Watch Full Video…

Everyone’s talking about “Surviving R. Kelly,” the three-night, six-hour Lifetime documentary. The first night revealed the history behind decades of allegations against Kelly with “The Pied Piper of R&B” and “Hiding in Plain Sight.”

[READ: Surviving R. Kelly (Parts 1 & 2)… FULL VIDEO]

The 2nd night of the documentary presented two more hour-long episodes, titled, “Sex Tape Scandal” and “The People vs. R. Kelly.”

In case you missed it, recap + full videos below…

The 3rd & 4th episodes of “Surviving R. Kelly” focuses on the infamous sex tape that showed Kelly allegedly urinating on an underage girl which just so happened to be the niece of Stephanie “Sparkle” Edwards (Kelly’s protegè) and also the daughter of Kelly’s bass player.

Sparkle claims that she introduced the young girl to Kelly when the girl was only 12 years old because she was perusing a rap career.

““It (expletive) me up, it really did. It’s over with, but it still haunts me. I should have never introduced her to him,” she says in an interview, crying. “I should have never introduced my family to him. How dare (he)?”

Lisa Van Allen, another Kelly survivor details how she not only witnessed Kelly engaging in sex with the underaged girl, but was a participant as well as Kelly coerced her into having sex with him and the girl who allegedly appeared in the tape.

Van Allen, who was 18 at the time of the encounter, states that Kelly told her the girl was 16, not 14, she said.

“When I figured out that I had sex with a 14-year-old, it made me feel betrayed because he lied to me and told me she was 16, which would’ve been close to my age. And it also made me question his motives. I mean, the fact that he lied to me about her age told me he obviously knew that wasn’t OK, for her to be younger. It made me feel sick to my stomach. My daughter is older than she is now. We didn’t have sex with (the girl in the video) anymore after I found out she was that much younger.”

Lisa Van Allen stole infamous vhs tape, which contained footage of her, Kelly and the alleged underaged victim

Van Allen’s part in the documentary is a bit sketchy because she leaves out quite a bit of details that were revealed during the court case.

In the documentary, Van Allen claims that she stole the tape out of Kelly’s bag while he was filming the “I Wish” music video. She says she watched several of them and saw footage of Kelly having sex with different girls but snatched the one that she was on.

“I came across the (tape) one with me, him and the 14-year-old,” she said, describing how the tape contained footage of Kelly urinating on the girl. . “…When I saw it, it upset me, and I didn’t want him to have possession of the tape anymore, because I was in it. So I took it, and I kept it on me, and when I got a chance to go back to my hotel room, I left it at my hotel room. And he never noticed it was gone.”

Van Allen said she befriend a few of Kelly’s artists and asked them to “hold” on to the tape for her.

“I actually ended up contacting Rob and told him I had taken the tape … I told them they probably wouldn’t just give it back to me, that they would probably need something to give it back,” Van Allen said. “And so he arranged for them to be paid to give him back his tape. He had them take lie detector tests, the guy and me. And I passed, and the guy did not, because he said he didn’t make any copies. He ended up giving a little payment for the (original), and said that when he brought the rest back, he’d get the rest of the money. Rob said (the payment would be) $250,000.”

Van Allen also claims that there were threats to her life during that time.

For the record, Van Allen was also accused of attempting to extort money from Kelly during the trial. She reportedly requested that Kelly’s attorney’s pay her $300,000 for her NOT to testify.

None of this has been brought up in the documentary (yet) but one of the major reasons Kelly wasn’t indicted was because Van Allen’s testimony wasn’t credible. But I digress.

Andrea Kelly confirms that R. Kelly’s ‘network’ of associates helped with his misdeeds…



Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea ”Drea” Kelly said she grew close to the superstar she eventually married by teaching him how to read, a skill he had always struggled with in school.

Drea also notes that she realized that a large network of associates assisted Kelly in his crimes, considering the simple fact that he could not read or write well enough to book travel or correspond with many of the women who he was secretly sexually involved.

“I’m not trying to be funny – you don’t read and write well,” she said, addressing her ex-husband. “So who’s booking these flights? Who’s telling the driver to go pick people up?”

Andrea Kelly contemplated suicide after her husband’s indictment

Andrea Kelly reveals she reached a breaking point during her relationship and experienced suicidal thoughts before finally getting the strength to leave.

“I finally realized, it doesn’t get better, it gets worse. I had small children, they were already dealing with their father in the news having a court case dealing with pedophilia and children.”

Drea emotionally details the day she felt that only death could save her.

I remember going out on the balcony and climbing up on the ledge, like, ‘God, I can’t take another day, I can’t do this anymore. (My husband) had taken me to a place where I was willing to leave my babies. So I just prayed and asked God for a sign, and something said to get my laptop, and I went to the National Domestic Violence hotline. And there were 17 questions, and there were only two things on that list that Robert hadn’t done to me. And that’s when it became real to me, ‘Andrea, you’re being abused.’

Bruce Kelly claims R. Kelly offered his brother Casey a payoff for his silence

Bruce Kelly conducted his interviews on-camera from an Illinois prison but he is apparently a huge supporter of his famous brother.

During part 1 of the doc, Bruce not only verbalized how he doesn’t see his brother’s love of younger women as “an issue” but he also admits that all of his brothers are “controlling” to their women.

What’s the big issue with my brother? Me and my brothers, we all have our ways with our girls. We’re very jealous guys. We don’t want them doing certain things. You’re not gonna see our girls talking too much. That’s just the way we are.

Bruce Kelly further reveals details about how R. Kelly’s legal team allegedly offered their younger brother, Carey Kelly, a deal during the trial.

R. Kelly’s legal team tried to cause doubt during the trial by stating that the person in the video was Robert’s younger brother.

According to Bruce’s version of events, R. Kelly’s legal team offered Carey a $100,000 payoff and a ‘one shot’ recording contract if Carey would go along with the story and agree not to speak negatively about R. Kelly and his alleged crimes.

Robert simply asked Carey to tell the truth, and do a deposition with his attorneys saying that the things that he was saying were not true. And (R. Kelly) said, ‘If you do this deposition with my attorneys, I will give you $100,000 and a one-record contract deal.

Bruce slams Carey for not taking the deal, stating:

I’ll never understand that as long as I live. You could have been rich. I’ll never understand that.

R. Kelly was cutting checks! Sparkle also claims she turned down a six-figure sum…



Sparkle also reveals that R. Kelly and his team tried to bribe her silence as well and states that she also believes some of her family members were paid off.

They offered me upwards of six figures, high in the six figures, for me and Robert to have a sit-down with all the media around us to say that, ‘Sparkle and I are okay, we are kumbaya.’ I didn’t take the money. I had to stand up for my family.

Sparkle’s niece, who allegedly appeared in the sex tape, as well as her niece’s parents, all denied that the young girl was the figure in the video, despite other witnesses that positively identified her during the trial.

The songstress feels that the family’s continued relationship with Kelly during and after the trial is proof that the singer may have bought their silence.

“I really don’t know if my family was paid off. I know the family was still hanging out with him, that my brother-in-law (Greg Landfair) was still playing guitar on a number of his songs. And that’s what it is.”

For the record, R. Kelly has threatened legal action against the network, however no suit has been filed as of yet. Meanwhile, Lifetime stands behind the documentary.

Kannie Yu LaPack, SVP, Publicity and Public Affairs for the network, told USA TODAY that everything in the documentary had been “legally vetted and corroborated.”

“‘Surviving R. Kelly’ is a six-part documentary series exploring R. Kelly’s personal and professional history, showcasing the survivors who are emerging from the shadows to unite their voices and share their allegations of abuse. The documentary also tells the stories of families who are currently still trying to get their girls home.”

What are your thoughts about Parts 3 & 4 of ‘Surviving R. Kelly?

RELATED POSTS: Surviving R. Kelly Parts 1 & 2 (FULL VIDEO) Surviving R. Kelly: Parts 1 & 2 (FULL VIDEO) http://straightfromthea.com/2019/01/04/john-legend-tarana-burke-speak-out-about-participating-in-surviving-r-kelly-watch-part-1-part-2-full-video/