Toni Braxton is Tardy For Her Taxes… Again! Owes Nearly Half A Million Back Taxes…

Toni Braxton is reportedly in hot water with the feds… again!

The songstress has faced several trials and tribulations with her finances over the years but things seemed to be looking up when she landed Cash Money CEO, Birdman.

Braxton is single again and back on the prowl for 2019 after publicly ending her relationship with the mogul, but unfortunately the bills are due again and she’s reportedly behind on nearly half a million in back taxes.

Details below…

Word on the curb is that Toni Braxton has a brand new tax lien for the new year.

According to court documents obtained by TheBlast Braxton allegedly owes nearly half a million dollars in back taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service filed the first lien against the singer on December 4. The lien states that Braxton owes a total of $340,252.99 in back taxes for 2017. A mere days later, the State of California Franchise Tax Board hit her with a tax lien of their own over $116,154.64 for money owes. The grand total of the liens comes to $456,407.63.

Braxton is in a dire position as both the IRS and the State of California warn her to pay up or they will start the process of seizing her property.

It’s no secret that Braxton has faced similar financial difficulties in the past. The superstar singer has filed several bankruptcies over the years and her most recent one was discharged shortly before her relationship with Birdman became public.

[FLASHBACK: It’s Another Sad Tax Lien! Toni Braxton in Financial Trouble… AGAIN!]

Similarly, the IRS and the State of California filed tax liens against Braxton just last year, claiming she owes a total of $780,808.29 in back taxes.

On the bright side, Braxton at least got a chance to pay a few hundred thousand down before ending her relationship with the entertainment mogul.

What are your thoughts about Toni Braxton’s reported tax issues?