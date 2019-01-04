The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ newbie was recently featured in the holiday edition of Kontrol Magazine, where she proved that she can be quite fashionable when she chooses to.
Photos + video below…
I’m here and I’m loving it! I’ve been off the scene for a little while, but when opportunity knocks I’m going to do what I need to do!”
Nevertheless, if this recent Kontrol Mag photo shoot is any indication, Shamari certainly has what it takes to snatch a few wigs who doubt her glam girl abilities.
You betta werrrrrk Shamari!
Shamari and husband Ronnie Devoe of New Edition
I knew going into this it was not always going to be easy or fun, but it is a good opportunity and a chance to reintroduce myself to the world… Before I even considered it I talked it over with my husband, we weighed the pros and cons, and we prayed about it, and here we are.
Listen, fashion is clothing and what you put on to cover your body. I get that it can be artistic and it’s very beautiful, but there’s so much more to me and to life than labels, designers, this trend, or that one…
that materialistic stance and judgment is just a turn off and I’m not here for it.