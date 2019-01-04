Who needs a makeover??? Certainly not Shamari Devoe!!

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ newbie was recently featured in the holiday edition of Kontrol Magazine, where she proved that she can be quite fashionable when she chooses to.

Photos + video below…

I’m here and I’m loving it! I’ve been off the scene for a little while, but when opportunity knocks I’m going to do what I need to do!”

Shamari has been getting her look together with the help of stylist Julian Lark, after being blasted for her fashion fails.

Nevertheless, if this recent Kontrol Mag photo shoot is any indication, Shamari certainly has what it takes to snatch a few wigs who doubt her glam girl abilities.

You betta werrrrrk Shamari!

Shamari has been experimenting with several different looks over the past few weeks, but it seems she’s got it all together now!

Shamari and husband Ronnie Devoe of New Edition

I knew going into this it was not always going to be easy or fun, but it is a good opportunity and a chance to reintroduce myself to the world… Before I even considered it I talked it over with my husband, we weighed the pros and cons, and we prayed about it, and here we are.

Listen, fashion is clothing and what you put on to cover your body. I get that it can be artistic and it’s very beautiful, but there’s so much more to me and to life than labels, designers, this trend, or that one… that materialistic stance and judgment is just a turn off and I’m not here for it.

As for being blasted for her fashion choices, Shamari tells the mag that there’s more to her look than designers and labels.

What are your thoughts about the new ‘housewife’s’ glamorous new look?

Hot? or Nah?