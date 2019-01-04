Atlanta Radio Tea: Wanda Smith & Miss Sophia FIRED From V-103…

Atlanta radio station V103 is making changes in it’s morning lineup and there are at least two radio personalities that won’t be returning on air.

Atlanta drag show legend Miss Sophia (real name: Joe Taylor) and morning show co-host Wanda Smith, who went viral after an on air/off air spar with comedian Katt Williams, have both been given the boot for 2019.

Details below…

Rodney Ho of the AJC exclusively revealed that the two Atlanta radio personalities will not be returning to The Frank Ski morning show for 2019 as their contracts have not been renewed.

Miss Sophia and Wanda Smith were an integral part of V103’s morning show for years.

Smith has been a mainstay at V-103 for more than two decades with just a single year off in 2013. A comedienne by trade, she has provided Ski with wisecracks and ebullience. She was also part of Ryan Cameron’s show for most of his morning run until he chose to leave V-103 last January, opening the door for Ski’s full-time return. Miss Sophia (real name: Joe Taylor) was the first drag queen to ever have a regular slot on a morning radio show in Atlanta. She was on the show for four years providing entertainment news from 2006 to 2010. She came back last year to do the same thing.

The station has reportedly chosen to go with a fresher approach for the New Year. Returning host Frank Ski, 54, will reportedly be paired up with a younger female co-host soon though there’s no word on who that will be.

As for future plans, Miss Sophia can be found hosting local and traveling drag shows and Wanda Smith, who is still recovering from ‘broccoli gate’ the embarrassing interview that went viral between she and Katt Williams, still hosts local comedy shows.

[FLASHBACK: V103’s Wanda Smith Discusses Tense Katt Williams Stand Off (VIDEO)]

What are your thoughts about the departure of these two radio personalities?