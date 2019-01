Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her husband Gregg were the guests of honor for the grand opening of Bar One Miami (520 West Ave) on New Year’s Eve.

The Leakes reunited with a long lost ‘househusband’ Peter Thomas for the event, which was sponsored by DeLeón Tequila and CÎROC Black Raspberry.

Check out a few photos below…

Peter Thomas and date

Gregg Leakes, Peter Thomas, Nene Leakes

Peter poses with The Leakes family.

Happy New Year!

Photocredit: Godfrey Mead