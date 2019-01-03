If You Care: Ex ‘Housewife’ Phaedra Parks Is Dating A DJ… (PHOTOS)

Remember Phaedra Parks? The Atlanta-based entertainment attorney who risked it all for a chance at fame and fortune on reality television is back in the news this week after posting the photo above.

Parks shared the image above on New Year’s Day with the caption, “2019 we are ready ❣️” and the net soon buzzed about her cute mystery man.

It didn’t take long for Phaedra’s ‘date’ to confirm their relationship status.

Details below…

The 46 year old mother of two celebrated the new year with her new boyfriend, who has been identified as Chicago radio personality Tone Kapone.

Kapone hit the airwaves yesterday to address the rumors stating:

Yes… Me and Phaedra are dating. Is that cool? It’s pretty self explanatory on her page… I just didn’t want to repost it and be like ‘hey… look at me’ cause I’m not that kind of guy.

2019 is already shaping up to be an interesting year. I guess congratulations are in order for the happy couple on their dating venture.

For those of you wondering, Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida is still locked up in prison, serving an eight-year sentence for racketeering. Nida’s release date is scheduled for August 29, 2020.