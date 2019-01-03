DL Hughley hit the net recently to shout out Black women who have natural bodies.

The 55-year-old comedian shared an Instagram post, admiring black women who have opted to remain free of cosmetic surgery.

Shout out all the BLACK women who didn’t have to pay for surgery to look like a BLACK woman.

Hughly praised black women whose bodies remain all “natural” and even call for other men to follow suit, stating:

We love you JUST the way you are ??? Where my brothas at that love a #natural woman?? #TeamDL #blackgirlmagic #naturalwoman #melanin #melaninpoppin #carameldrizzle #sistas #blackwomen

I guess DL wants to make natural booties great again.