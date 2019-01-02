Tiffany Haddish is facing tough criticism in 2019 and we’re only 2 days in!

The rising comedian/actress started the year out on a bad note in Miami as disgruntled fans walked out of her New Year’s show. Many complained that Haddish was totally inebriated and appeared to have forgotten her jokes.

Details + video below…

Haddish gave a glimpse of what was to come as she announced the concert on social media in a video posted prior to the event:

Shortly after the performance began, fans began to complain that Haddish was drunk and/or high and many say they walked out.

I went to go see if @TiffanyHaddish was actually funny. I ended up doing this. Conclusion: She is not funny. Horrible show. In her defense, she said she was having a rough night. She didn’t have to be up there. She ended up inviting me up on stage to tell jokes. 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/Ze1BPzeY9S — Andrew Chestnutt (@AndrewChestnut1) January 1, 2019

For the record, Tiffany vows to do better next time…

Meanwhile, fans are still dragging her for her unprofessionalism: