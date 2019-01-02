A customer who violently attacked a female McDonald’s worker is facing assault charges.

Viral video footage shows a white male customer, now identified as 40-year-old Daniel Willis Taylor, of grabbing Yasmine James by her uniform top and attempting to drag her across the counter.

As the video made waves online, many expressed outrage over the man’s violent confrontation of the young black woman and he has since been arrested and charged.

The video below was shared by TJ Baindudi, who said the fight was filmed by his mother and sister who are regular customers of the franchise location in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The male customer, identified by St. Petersburg police as 40-year-old Daniel Willis Taylor of Clearwater, Florida, viciously attacked Yasmine James over a straw as her colleagues stood by and did nothing.

Hey @McDonalds this is in your St Petersburg, FL store:

•Violent white man verbally & physically assaults a black female employee & manager’s response is to check his order?🤔😳

•Why weren’t authorities called??

•Twitter: Who is this violent white guy?pic.twitter.com/W7p01Wn8SI — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) January 2, 2019

Fortunately James had a mean right hook and vigorously defended herself against the attack by punching Taylor’s face repeatedly. Co-workers eventually intervened and the pair were separated and Taylor can be heard telling the manager, “I want her ass fired right now!”

Yasmine responds, “No, you’re finna [sic] go to jail. You put your hands on me first!”

“I was just asking you a f—ing question, bitch,” Taylor replied.

Pinellas County arrest records show Taylor was arrested and charged with two counts of 1st-degree simple battery.

Viewers are outraged that no one stepped in to help the worker while she was being attacked. A few customers are heard in the background yelling, “Call the police.”

Social media users are outraged over the incident and are calling for the manager to be fired.

To @McDonalds If the young lady defending herself in this video, Yasmine James, was truly fired as reported, and the manager, who did nothing and still took the order & served her assailant, still has a job, you have some explaining to do.https://t.co/tATD7A0nwO — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 2, 2019

Another Twitter user noted that this incident is a sign of a much larger issue:

I am sick of seeing footage of men assault Women (often Black Women) and no one does anything about it. This conditioning contributes to the narrative that we are undeserving of protection and mark my words: it’s reaching a peak and turning into an invitation for our abuse.