5 Things Revealed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11, Episode 9: ‘A Mother’s Love’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 9th episode of it’s 11th season last night (December 30, 2018).

[FLASHBACK: #RHOA Season 11, Episode 8 ‘Final DESTIN-ation’ + Watch Full Video]

This week’s episode is titled, ‘A Mother’s Love’ and we witness several mom & daughter moments throughout the show.

Bravo synopsis:

Cynthia plans an intimate college send-off for Noelle that ends in a major meltdown. Porsha and Dennis are ecstatic about their first sonogram, while Shamari and her mom foster a new bond watching over Shamari’s twins. Nene and Gregg host a family meeting with their sons to educate them on Gregg’s cancer. After a recent misunderstanding, Kandi tries to mend Momma Joyce and Todd’s relationship and turn his sour lemons into lemonade. When it’s finally time for Noelle to say goodbye, Cynthia must deal with her own feelings of letting go and restarting her life solo.

Recap + watch full video below…

Porsha’s growing pains…

Porsha hasn’t farted in months and it’s taking a toll on her body. The mom to-be was apparently experiencing so much abdominal pain that she could barely get out of bed.

Williams’ fiancé is concerned but Porsha assures him she just needs to pass gas. In fact, Porsha blames it all on baby PJ (Porsha, Jr.) who she says has farted inside her belly. Whatever the case, Dennis is slightly amused being that he’s never actually witness Porsha pass gas the entirety of their relationship.

Later, the couple takes a trip to the Dr. for their first ultra sound where Dennis learns a little too late about the proper use of a condom. Fans are also treated with a walk down memory lane as it’s revealed that Porsha’s Dr. also treated her during her days trying to conceive with former football star Kordell Stewart.

It’s been a long road, but it’s great to see that Porsha’s has finally made it to motherhood.

Kandi’s Mom makes amends…

As ‘motherhood’ is a common theme this episode, Kandi and her mom have a deep conversation about an incident that occurred last season.

It seems that Mama Joyce’s meeting with Porsha where she discussed Todd & Kandi’s relationship has caused a rift in their family dynamic. In fact, Todd hasn’t spoken to Mama Joyce since the incident!

Mama Joyce says she didn’t mean any harm with her ‘making lemonade out of a lemon’ comment but Kandi feels that an apology is in order.

Later, Mama Joyce pays a visit to the new location of OLG restaurant where she, Todd and Kandi have a brief sit down to squash their “beef”.

Mama Joyce once again attempts to clarify what she meant about the “lemon” comment, but this time she refers to Kandi as the lemon and herself as a lemon tree.

It’s all a bit confusing, but Mama Joyce is willing to apologize, especially since Todd has proven that he’s a ‘helpmate’ and not a ‘hinderance’ to her million dollar daughter.

But I digress.

Cynthia’s daughter Noelle is headed off to college and it seems that neither she, nor her mom is ready for the change.

Bailey hosts a going away party for Noelle but the guest of honor refuses to join in on the fun. When Cynthia goes to check on her, Noelle breaks down in tears over the thought of having to leave her mother’s side in 2 days.

Cynthia promptly asks her guests to leave so that she can tend to her daughter’s anxiety and gets her baby daddy (Leon Robinson) on the line for backup.

Leon basically tells Noelle to suck it up and while Cynthia agrees publicly, it’s clear she’s feeling just as much angst as her daughter. The audience is also treated to a flashback to Noelle’s years as a pre-teen growing up right in front of our eyes.

The supermodel then tries to overcompensate by ‘tricking out’ Noelle’s new dorm room with all of the creature comforts. Noelle seems happy with her new room, but she’s also going to miss her mom even though she just a phone call away.

It’s clear that Cynthia and Noelle have depended on each other for a while and this change will affect them both.

Eva’s Mom leaves a lasting impression…

The last time we saw Eva shopping for wedding dresses her mom rated each and everyone a “no”. Now Eva is taking a shot at it alone and decides to invite Nene to assist.

Nene brings Marlo along for the ride because… “she knows fashion” but my question is… does Marlo “know” wedding dresses???

Marlo takes delight in the fact that Eva is selecting a dress from a couture boutique but she’s just as bad as Eva’s mom during the selection process. In fact, she might be worse!

Marlo not only rates the dress, but she decides to give her input on Eva’s body as well, telling the ‘top model’ that she needs to lose at least 10lbs.

Eva notes that it’s only been 13 weeks since she had her baby and she’s still more snatched that Marlo and Nene agrees.

Nene then shades Marlo for her thunder thighs and late night snack runs, proving to Eva that she has her back.

It’s a cute shady moment.

Family first…

And speaking of Nene, she and Gregg have a family meeting about his decision to forego chemo treatments.

Gregg’s adult sons from his previous marriage as well as Nene’s son Bryson and the couple’s son Brentt all convene in Casa Leakes for a serious discussion about Gregg’s health.

The family patriarch tells his son’s that he’s been healed by God but warns them all to get checked. His colon cancer was detected early enough that doctors were able to remove it, however he’s been told that cancerous cells still remain in his body.

While doctor’s advised Gregg to obtain chemo, he’s decided against it and Nene is standing by his choice.

“If Gregg doesn’t want chemo, I don’t want chemo’ ~ Nene Leakes.

The family all agrees to support Greggs decision and they also agree that it’s important to spread cancer awareness and to monitor their own health.

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?