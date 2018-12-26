Future & Joie Chavis Welcome Son, Hendrix… (PHOTOS)

NEWSFLASH!!! Future is a father… again. The Atlanta-based entertainer, 35, recently welcomed his fifth child into the world.

This time, with model, dancer and entrepreneur Joie Chavis (aka Bow Wow’s baby mama).

Chavis posted several snaps of baby Hendrix on Christmas Day and also shared a holiday portrait of the newborn alongside his 7-year-old sister, Shai. Future also shared an image of his new son with the caption “Born King my King”.

Photos below…

Chavis also posted a holiday shot of Shai holding her baby brother – both wearing white – with the caption “Merry Christmas.”

Hendrix’s exact birthdate hasn’t been revealed however both Joie and Future are basking in the joy of their new arrival. Future even joyfully announced the news via his Instagram stories adding the caption, “Born King my King.”

Future also addressed the negative comments telling naysayers, “Guess what you found out today? Instagram pays you zero dollars for your comments, for your negative comments…”

Future has four other children with four other women – including four year old Future Zahir Wilburn, with ex-fiancé Ciara. He is also rumored to have another baby on the way with a Hatian Instagram model (click HERE if you missed that).

Congrats to the happy couple on their new bundle of joy.

PHOTOS: Instagram