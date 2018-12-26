Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance Bottom’s Mac & Cheese Goes Viral…

Atlanta has a cool new Mayor named Keshia… but the name is clearly not synonymous with cooking.

Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms became a trending topic on on social media recently after sharing several photos from her family’s Christmas dinner.

Leg of lamb, fried fish, jambalaya, cakes and pies were all on the menu but it was on particular side dish that got the side-eye.

Details below…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms posted sevearl pictures on social media as she prepared Christmas dinner for her family and she had quite a bit of choices but her mac & cheese has now become the talk of the internet.

It didn’t take long for the unappealing photo to grab the attention of twitter…

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss even commented on Instagram:

The Mayor soon returned with an explanation after all the chatter about her “dry” mac & cheese, stating:

Fortunately, Mayor Bottoms took all the criticism in stride:

What are your thoughts about the Atlanta Mayor’s viral mac & cheese?