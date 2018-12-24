5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 11, Episode 8 ‘Final DESTIN-ation’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 8th episode of it’s 11th season last night (December 23, 2018).

[FLASHBACK: 5 Things Revealed on RHOA Seaosn 11, Episode 7 ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Peach’ + Watch Full Video…]

This week’s episode is titled ‘Final DESTIN-ation’ as the ladies round out their trip to Florida.

Bravo synopsis:

As their girls’ trip to Destin continues, Shamari reluctantly accepts some fashion tips from Marlo. When the gloomy weather continues to rain on their beachy weekend parade, the ladies decide to compete for the crown of their most coveted talents. Later, the group begins to suspect that there is more to Porsha’s alcohol cleanse than she’s letting on, causing Nene to confront her to spill the…Henny. As the ladies gather for their final dinner, tensions rise when an unexpected hot topic resurfaces.

Recap + video below…

It seems Shamari Devoe and Marlo Hampton’s budding friendship has hit a brick wall. The perpetual background character barged in on Shamari in Destin offering her stylist services and Mrs. Devoe wasn’t pleased.

Shamari bites a bullet and allows Marlo to style her… once! And she arrives to breakfast rocking a Gucci scarf and floppy hat. It’s a fashion fail as the ladies all note that the style is distinctly “Marlo” and not necessary Shamari.

Coincidentally, Shamari later takes a bit of fashion advice from Tanya Sams that sparks a huge debate at the ladies final dinner. But we’ll get into that in just a sec.

Talents were ‘snatched’ while others kept the crown…

Apparently the rain stopped their outside activities, so the ladies play a game called ‘b*tch stole my talent.’

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how each ‘housewife’ this season has a mini me.

The singer/songwriter Kandi has a fellow songstress in Shamari; supermodel Cynthia has ANTM alum Eva, Mugshot Marlo has the fashionable Tanya and Nene now has hosting competition from Porsha.

The ladies all embark in a bit of friendly competition, which embarrasses some of our favs. Shamari snatches Kandi’s wig with a rousing rendition of ‘His Eye is on the Sparrow’; Cynthia’s catwalk totally shames Eva’s and Tanya flips the script on Marlo with a little ‘hi-low’ fashion.

While winning the coveted ‘fashionista’ title, Tanya also manages to shade Nene’s Swagg Boutique by referring to her sunglasses as the low end. Nene hits the confessional to shade the “newbie” by stating the glasses were around $120, which isn’t cheap by any means.

Nevertheless, Tanya said what she said and it will come back to bite her later in the episode.

Porsha shared her pregnancy news with her boyfriend last week but she’s has been hiding the big news from her fellow ‘housewives’.

The ladies all notice that Porsha hasn’t been ‘turning up’ on the trip as she normally would and she claims that she’s on a ‘cleanse’ from alcohol.

Marlo, Nene and Cynthia all peep the pickle eating and the extended nap times and speculate that Porsha could be pregnant.

Nene comes and point blank asks Porsha if she’s pregnant and Porsha admits she “doesn’t know yet” which is why she hasn’t been drinking.

[Sidebar: I’m confused. Didn’t she just tell Dennis that she was? Why did she lie to Nene? But I digress.]

Meanwhile, Porsha has a plan. She has packed a bottle of Hennessy that she’s replaced with apple juice and coke.

The final ‘Destin’ dinner…

The ladies all get together for a group dinner for the final day of their Destin trip. Nene proposes a toast and Porsha grabs her hennessy bottle from her purse.

The ladies are shocked because they’ve already closed the case on Porsha’s pregnancy mystery. Porsha’s plan works as Cynthia confesses that ‘the only thing Porsha’s having is Hennessy’.

The conversation turns to fashion as Kandi asks Marlo about her Charlotte Olympia purse. Shamari then announces that she’s snatched a purse from Tanya Sams, who she asked for advice about accessories.

Shamari then shades Marlo about her fashionista crown being snatched by Tanya, to which Marlo responds that ANYONE helping Shamari would have been an improvement… OUCH!!

The battle heats up as Shamari calls Marlo a ‘b*tch’ not once, not twice but at least FIVE times. I guess Shamari never googled Marlo’s charges… but again, I digress.

Marlo pounces back with ‘yo Mama a b*tch’ and the ladies all intervene to stop things from going left. While they quell the argument for a hot second, Marlo further throw blows as she tells Shamari her voice isn’t that great.

During the argument, Shamari reminds Marlo of her status, stating, “I was an a-list when you were an alias.”

Porsha also gets in on the Shamari shade by bringing up the fact that Mrs. Devoe tried to shade her baby daddy’s green jacket, referring to him as a ‘leprechaun’ during Nene’s Boobs & Bourbon dinner.

Shamari admits she threw shade and Porsha claps back by referring to Ronnie Devoe’s lack of eyebrows.

Nene shades a newbie…

There is another beef brewing under the surface as Shamari and Marlo are simmering down.

Nene is apparently still in her feelings about Tanya shading her boutique items during the ‘bitch stole my talent’ contest.

As you know, Nene introduced Tanya to the gang as one of her loyal customers a few weeks back, so hearing Tanya refer to her items as ‘low end’ fashions seems to have really offended her.

Nevertheless, Nene’s disdain comes out at the dinner table as she strikes back at Tanya, who is happily basking in the glow of her fashionista win.

Nene wants to knock her down a few pegs by stating that she’s not even fly and tells her that her closet would shut Tanya’s down.

Nene owns stores, she’s a serial entrepreneur, she hosted red carpets, blah blah blah… I mean… Nene hosted ‘Fashion Police’ alongside Joan Rivers so she wins… right?

Whatever the case, it seems that Nene’s shade is a bit misguided as Tanya states that she’s not trying to come for the queen.

The ladies end their trip by toasting to all the “fun shade” of the evening. I can honestly say that even thought the season started a bit underwhelming, I’m starting to really like the shade filled camaraderie.

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?