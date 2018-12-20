GOOD IN THE HOOD! Clifford “T.I.” Harris Surprises Atlanta Children In Need With Christmas Caravan Filled With Gifts… (PHOTOS)

Tis’ the season for some good in the hood and Clifford ‘T.I.” Harris is the perfect person to deliver.

Santa Tip was joined by Christmas elves – mother, aunt, and friends – to surprise Atlanta children and families in need with Christmas presents. The group made three surprise visits, including the Egleston Children’s Hospital, Doctor Daycare, and John Lewis Invictus Academy middle school football team.

Tip and his “elves” delivered bags filled with sports gear to the John Lewis Invictus Academy middle school football team

John Lewis Invictus Academy middle school football team

T.I. visits Doctor Daycare

T.I. at Egleston Children’s Hospital

The Christmas Caravan was hosted under the umbrella of Tip’s non-profit organization, Harris Community Works (HCW).

The charitable organization works to empower and elevate the community through education, awareness, and opportunity.

HCW focuses on community impact projects that help improve lives through community transformation initiatives, civic engagement efforts, community outreach, and youth development programs.

Shout out to Santa Tip and his elves for their good deeds!

(Photo Credit: Jon Strayhorn-MAC330)