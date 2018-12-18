Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is fresh off of a huge celebratory birthday weekend, but if her recent tweets are any indication, she’s feeling ‘somekindaway’ about one of her “close friends”.

But who on earth could it be?!?

Since I’ve been accused of being biased (which I am), I’m going to paint a picture and see if some of you are smart enough to follow along.

First… let’s dissect the “shady” twitter post, shall we?

In her post, Nene refers to a “close friend” who is setting her up for the kill. Hmmm… I wonder who it could be? Porsha? Kandi? Marlo? Cynthia? WHO!?!

According to the clues it’s someone nearby who is seen as “nice, pretty and supportive”. Again… I have absolutely NO IDEA who this “close friend” could be. But my guess would be…

For the record, it’s not the first time Nene has shaded a “close friend” online. Coincidentally, she once called out a “close friend” who rarely paid when they went out.

[FLASHBACK: Who is Nene Leakes Talmbout In These Instagram Posts?]

**Sidebar: I guessed back then that Nene was referring to Cynthia, but since Bailey’s IG posts says she’s treating these days, I assume they worked all that out. But I digress.***

Meanwhile, Nene also shared a post that got the net buzzing about Phaedra Parks. The OG housewife is clearly not above restoring a snatched a peach… and/or snatching a peach to restore one.

While y’all ponder on that… ask yourself whose peach would Phaedra ‘snatch’ if she were to return?

What are your thoughts about Nene’s shady post?