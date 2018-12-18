‘King of R&B’ Debate Continues! Bobby Brown Admits Usher Deserves The Title… (VIDEO)

Who is the King of R&B?!?

Jacquees stirred the pot when he crowned himself as the “King of R&B” and the discussion has turned into a critique of massive proportions.

Social media has been filled with responses from several vets in the game, from Diddy to Tank and fans across the nation have all chimed in to insert their opinions.

Meanwhile, OG Bobby Brown, who was given the ‘King of R&B’ title by the late great Whitney Houston, has finally shared his opinion on the matter.

Details + video below…

Jacquees said he’s the king and he doesn’t care what y’all think… but that hasn’t stopped people from debating about it. We’ve heard from just about everyone except the true ‘KING OF R&B’ Bobby Brown.

TMZ caught Brown leaving Via Alloro restaurant in Beverly Hills recently and asked about the debate triggered by Jacquees, who claims he’s this generation’s King of R&B. Bobby said Jacquees has to ‘battle’ if he really wants the title.

“They want the title, they gotta battle me,” responded Brown.

When asked if he was still the king of R&B Bobby replies, “That’s where it was said.”

“You want the title, battle me. I really didn’t want to talk about it but I been seeing it on Instagram and social media. To me it’s like… you want the title, battle me. Live on stage. Me versus anybody.”

After the TMZ reporter throws Chris Brown and Usher’s name into the conversation though, Brown relents a bit and admits… “I give it up to Usher.”

For those of you who missed it, we also talked about this at length a few days ago LIVE on YouTube. Several members of the “SQUAD” chimed in on who they felt deserved the title and they threw in names like Charlie Wilson, R. Kelly, Usher, Chris Brown… I’m still undecided.

What do you think about Bobby Brown’s response?

Who would you “crown” the King of R&B?