Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta joined journalist Anderson Cooper on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE! on Sunday (December 16, 2018).

Host Andy Cohen seemed to have a ball entertaining his good friend Anderson Cooper and they even revealed that they’ve dated the same person in the past.

Bailey dished on her new relationship with Mike Hill and says they’ve been exclusively dating for about 5 months now. She also shares her take on Kandi Burruss’ obsession with Porsha Williams’ relationship.

Photos + videos below…

Cynthia Bailey from #RHOA gets asked a quickfire round of questions about her boyfriend Mike Hill including the Hollywood way they met and if Mike watched #RHOA before they were together.

Cynthia Bailey from #RHOA tells a WWHL viewer if she thinks castmate Kandi Burruss was being genuine or shady when she told Porsha Williams the rumors about her boyfriend.

During “One, Two, AC!,” Andy Cohen and CNN’s Anderson Cooper are asked a round of questions about one another by #RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey and Andy Cohen reveals he and Anderson Cooper are “Eskimo brothers.”

Cynthia Bailey from #RHOA, CNN host Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen take turns asking each other shady questions and Andy Cohen says he’s had a sex dream about Bill Clinton and admits he’s tired of hearing about Kanye West.

During the After Show, Anderson Cooper says if he’s surprised by Michael Cohen’s prison sentence and says how the time he got might be adjusted depending on certain circumstances.

What are your thoughts about Cynthia Bailey & Anderson Cooper’s WWHL appearance?

PHOTOS: BravoTV