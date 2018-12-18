Did Toya Wright & Robert Rushing Marry During Greece Getaway? ‘Friends & Family Hustle’ Episode 10 “New Chapter”… (FULL VIDEO)

T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle created quite a buzz this week as fans were teased about Toya Wright possibly traveling to Greece to marry her child’s father, Robert “Red” Rushing.

Episode 10 of the popular reality show is titled, ‘New Chapter’ and could it be that Toya has begun a new journey with her 3rd husband?

VH1 synopsis:

T.I. leaves for Africa while Tiny gets ready for her So So Def concert; Monica brings Shannon into the studio for his thoughts on her new single; Toya is getting ready to publish her new children’s book.

Did Toya go through with it? Is she really a married woman again?

In case you missed it, watch the full episode below…

Toya posted (and deleted) a clip of the episode that show her confessing to Tiny Harris that she had tied the knot and the blawgs ran with it… unfortunately it turns out Toya was only joking

Toya shares the “good news” with Tiny around the 23:50 mark in the video above but a few seconds later, she admits it was only a romantic getaway.

Nevertheless, Toya and her baby daddy are moving forward with their relationship and were recently spotted partying at the UNCF Mayor’s Ball in Atlanta.

Toya also shared a heartfelt post for her love a few days ago for his birthday and it’s clear that they are in it for the long haul…