5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 11, Episode 7 ‘Sisterhood of The Traveling Peaches’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s 7th episode of the 11th season aired last night (December 16, 2018).

Last week’s ‘Boobs & Bourbon’ couple’s event brought out quite a bit of shade.

[FLASHBACK: 5 Things Revealed on RHOA Season 11, Episode 6 ‘Whining & Dining’ + Watch Full Video…]

This week’s episode is titled ‘sisterhood of the traveling peaches’ as the ladies embark on a trip to Florida.

Bravo synopsis:

A newly pregnant Porsha works at Dennis’ restaurant in an attempt to win over his mother’s approval. Meanwhile, the men start bailing on NeNe and Gregg’s couples trip causing it to become a girls’ trip instead. The ladies board a bus to Destin, Florida and play a revealing game of truth or dare where Kandi spills more Dennis tea. Once they get to Destin Cynthia and Marlo confront Eva about the bachelorette party she neglected to invite NeNe to.

Recap + full video below…

Last week, during Nene’s Boobs & Bourbon event, her husband Gregg announced a couple’s trip to Destin, FL and everyone seemed to be looking forward to the get-away.

Gregg is feeling better and looking forward to the trip, however as time approaches, many of the men are unavailable.

Cynthia Bailey is first to notify Nene that her FaceTime boo Mike Hill has a conflict and won’t be attending. Porsha’s baby daddy Dennis hurt his leg playing basketball with Eva’s man. Kandi later reveals that the trip falls on Todd’s birthday weekend and he already has plans.

With 3 men unavailable, the couple’s trip slowly turned to a girl’s retreat.

Baby Bump Watch…

Porsha shared the good news of her pregnancy with Dennis last week, but this week she’s intent on keeping the news under wraps until she’s ready to share it with the world.

The relationship is going well and it’s everything Porsha has prayed for. She’s even committed to helping her man’s business succeed as she takes a day to work alongside him in the family Hot Dog business.

Porsha and Dennis’ Mama Gina are getting along quite nicely but she senses something is up, but can’t quite put her finger on it. Mama Gina sees that the relationship is on an express route and seems to be focused on a prenup. Little does she know that Porsha is already knocked up.

Whatever the case, Porsha assures her mother in-law to-be that she will be kept abreast of their relationship.

In addition to Mama Gina, Porsha’s also concerned about keeping it from the ladies during the trip. A whole weekend with no alcohol is an anomaly for Porsha and she’s sure all the “mothers” in the group are going to clock her tea but she’s down for the challenge.

Finger Sucking & Back Peddling…

The ladies embark on their couples trip turnt girls trip with a 5 hour bus trip to Destin.

To make the time go by, they all play a shady game of truth or dare. Shamari pulls a “dare” where the person next to her has to suck her fingers. She’s sitting between Marlo and Eva but it was Eva who took the challenge.

Shamari admits that it was a turn on… but then who’s surprised? She’s already admitted that she loves the lady pond. But I digress.

Kandi and Eva both failed on their “dares” to talk dirty to their significant others as they both were a bit g-rated. Surprisingly Kandi even seemed a bit nervous about the challenge.

Meanwhile, Nene asks Porsha a question that’s sure to stir the pot… i.e. is there anyone on the bus who dated (or knows someone who dated) Dennis and Williams is forced to talk to Kandi about what she knows.

Kandi says her friend dated Dennis on and off for the past few months and Porsha says she and Dennis have been in a “strict monogamous relationship’ for over 6 months.

Kandi then blasts Porsha for being with another guy just 3 months ago at Shamea’s birthday bash to which Porsha attempts to explain the she and Dennis were actually off and on for the past 6 months even though she said 5 minutes ago that they were in a ‘strict monogamous relationship’. *sigh*

The Cookie Jar…

There’s a battle over rooms every girl’s trip, so this time Nene has developed a game that ensures a fair distribution. All of the bedrooms are pretty decent except one, which has bunk beds.

Of course, Nene has the master suite since she’s the host of the trip but the ladies are all given the task of chosing numbers/names out of the cookie jar.

The fun part of the game is that they had to choose the room for the person whose name they chose. Genius!

Marlo was the wild card in that she chose the bunk bed rooms for Tanya. All of the ladies ended up with rooms that they wanted.

Beef on the Table…

The ladies all sit at a huge round table for what seems to be a conflict resolution session.

Cynthia reveals that she’s feeling somekindaway after seeing pics of Eva’s bachelorette party on Instagram. Apparently Eva had a huge party in Miami and didn’t invite any of her fellow ‘housewives’.

Eva says the party was a surprise, however Porsha admits she was invited a while ago. Porsha also feels that it was a bit weird that Eva would ask Nene to speak at her wedding and not bother to invite her to the festivities surrounding the wedding.

Marlo then calls out Eva for hyping up her relationship with Nene i.e. calling her ‘big sis’ but not bothering to invite her. Even Nene admits that the ‘big sis’ title is a bit much.

Whatever the case, Nene agrees that even though Eva may have thought she was busy, she still should have extended an invite.

Now it’s Shamari’s turn to put her beef on the table as she finally calls out Porsha for being shady and not speaking at Boobs & Bourbon. Porsha admits that she didn’t speak because she wasn’t feeling Shamari.

Porsha “heard” that Shamari thought Porsha shaded her wardrobe but when everything is put on the table. Shamari only recalls what Porsha said about her outfit, however the ladies remind her that it was actually Eva who “passed the peach” to her when asked who needed a makeover.

Beef squashed.

Meanwhile, Shamari is still feeling somekindaway about the being labeled unfashionable as evidenced in earlier scenes where she’d employed the help of a stylist.

Marlo jumps in to agree that Shamari needs some help with her fashion but Shamari doesn’t seem to open to taking her advice. I predict we’ll see more of their beef in upcoming episodes.

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta?