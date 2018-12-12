NEWSFLASH!!! Kenya Moore finally got a bit of pocket change for her baby’s image.

The former Real Housewife of Atlanta cast member hit the net a few days ago claiming that baby Brooklyn “doesn’t even got out of bed for less than $1m’… well apparently a magazine finally cut the check.

Photos + video below…

“They laid her down on my chest, and those screaming cries stopped immediately,” Moore recalls. “She was just so perfect, so tiny. And just like that, all my dreams had come true.”

People Magazine exclusive copped the image above and Moore shared the story of her new arrival via an interview with the mag stating:

Kenya’s bundle of joy, named ‘Brooklyn’ in honor of the city where she met and fell in love with Marc Daly, and ‘Doris’ to pay homage to Moore’s grandmother, was born nearly six weeks premature.

The Detroit native, who was raised by her grandmother and lives in Atlanta, had yearned for a family of her own but always seemed to come up short in the love department, with a series of failed relationships behind her. “It’s weird,” she says. “You can be surrounded by people but if you don’t have what you’ve longed for your whole life — and in my case, that’s a family — you just feel lonely.”







Moore states that while Baby Brooklyn’s arrival was challenging, it’s been smooth sailing ever since.

“We’re so in love,” Moore gushes. “Everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong. But she’s such a tough baby; so determined. And every step of the way, she kept surviving and getting stronger. She’s my miracle baby. There’s no other way to describe it, she’s my miracle baby.”

As previously reported, Kenya delivered her daughter on November 4, 2018, the premiere date of the reality show she was fired from last season.

Word on the curb is that it took over a month for Kenya to show her beautiful baby girl because she was apparently waiting for the right price. The hot mom shared the following post just last week when it was reported that no outlets were willing to pay.

Congrats to the happy new mom on her beautiful bundle of joy!

Welp… at least we know Kenya got a check!