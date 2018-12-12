The former Real Housewife of Atlanta cast member hit the net a few days ago claiming that baby Brooklyn “doesn’t even got out of bed for less than $1m’… well apparently a magazine finally cut the check.
“They laid her down on my chest, and those screaming cries stopped immediately,” Moore recalls.
“She was just so perfect, so tiny. And just like that, all my dreams had come true.”
Kenya’s bundle of joy, named ‘Brooklyn’ in honor of the city where she met and fell in love with Marc Daly, and ‘Doris’ to pay homage to Moore’s grandmother, was born nearly six weeks premature.
The Detroit native, who was raised by her grandmother and lives in Atlanta, had yearned for a family of her own but always seemed to come up short in the love department, with a series of failed relationships behind her. “It’s weird,” she says. “You can be surrounded by people but if you don’t have what you’ve longed for your whole life — and in my case, that’s a family — you just feel lonely.”
Moore states that while Baby Brooklyn’s arrival was challenging, it’s been smooth sailing ever since.
“We’re so in love,” Moore gushes.
“Everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong. But she’s such a tough baby; so determined. And every step of the way, she kept surviving and getting stronger. She’s my miracle baby. There’s no other way to describe it, she’s my miracle baby.”
As previously reported, Kenya delivered her daughter on November 4, 2018, the premiere date of the reality show she was fired from last season.