Did You Feel That?! Atlanta Residents “SHOOK” Over Early Morning #Earthquake…

Many residents of the City of Atlanta were awakened during the wee hours of the morning by a jolting vibration.

It only lasted a few seconds, but social media was ablaze with questions.

While many surmised that neighbors were probably having a late night romp, it was soon reported that a magnitude 4.4 earthquake that was the cause of the unnerving tremor.

The Weather Channel reports that the magnitude 4.4 earthquake was was centered between Chattanooga and Knoxville, but was felt in the Atlanta metro area, as well as parts of the Tennessee Valley.

The quake struck around 4:14 a.m. EST, centered about 7 miles north-northeast of Decatur, Tennessee, in Meigs County, about 55 miles west-southwest of Knoxville. It was followed about 12 minutes later by a magnitude 3.3 aftershock. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, light shaking was observed over most of the Atlanta metro area, and a number of states from southern Alabama to South Carolina, North Carolina, and Kentucky. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

