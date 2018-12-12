Ciara & Future Still Battling Over Child Custody, Ciara Asks Court To Intervene…

Ciara and Future will probably have never seen eye to eye when it comes to their 4-year old son and now the courts are getting involved.

Co-parenting has apparently been an issue for Ciara and her baby daddy and she’s had it up to here with trying to work out a new travel schedule with Future for their son. Now a judge may have to force Future to get the job done.

According to TMZ, Ciara’s legal team has asked the court to force Future into mediation so that they can hammer out a new travel itinerary for 4-year-old Future Jr.

If the judge won’t force Daddy Future into mediation, Ciara wants a trial to settle the matter.

As we reported … Ciara claims Future’s been terrible at keeping his daddy appointments — allegedly breaking scheduled visits fairly often — and tends to hand the kid off to the rapper’s mother or grandmother without spending much time with him.

Ciara also said the constant back-and-forth was weighing on their son, and it was important they figure a better schedule for the kid’s sake.

Ciara’s camp says they’ve been trying to hammer out details without going to court but clearly Future has been way too busy… getting his 5th baby mama knocked up.

Meanwhile, Ciara is living her best life with her new family.

What are your thoughts about Ciara & Future’s ongoing legal battle?