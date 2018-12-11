In Case You Missed It: Kandi Burruss & Tiny Harris on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!’… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta hit the set of Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!’ along with her Xscape bandmate, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, this past Sunday (December 9, 2018).

[READ: RECAP: 5 Things Revealed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11, Episode 6 + Watch Full Video]

Kandi dished on her fixation with Porsha Williams’s new boo, Ronnie & Shamari’s “open relationship and more. Andy also tried to drag Tiny in on the tea party as he inquired about Kandi’s secrets.

In case you missed it, check out videos below…

Kandi Burruss from #RHOA tells Andy Cohen why she decided to tell castmate Porsha Williams about the rumors she heard about Porsha’s boyfriend Dennis.

Kandi Burruss from #RHOA is asked if she would go to Porsha Williams with any new rumors about Dennis if she heard them and Kandi Burruss says why she would not.

During Spill the KandTEA, Tameka “Tiny” Harris spills tea about her Xscape bandmate and #RHOA ‘Wife Kandi Burruss including Kandi’s most annoying habit and if she’s ever complained about Andy Cohen.

Kandi Burruss and Tameka “Tiny” Harris tell Andy Cohen if they think Shamari DeVoe’s husband Ronnie was being super shady with his comments about Xscape’s placement on an episode of #RHOA.