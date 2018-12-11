Bump it? or Dump it? T.I. Releases Video For “The Amazing Mr. F**k Up” (Feat. Victoria Monét)…

Tip “T.I.” Harris takes the road to redemption in a brand new video titled “The Amazing Mr. F**k Up,” which premiered last night after the latest episode of ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.’

Directed by Mike Ho, the video stars Tip as himself alongside an all-star cast including Brittney Elena, Columbus Short, Skye, Woody McClain, Natasha Marc and Denise Rodriguez.

Details + watch the official video for “The Amazing Mr. F**k Up” below…

The cinematic music video opens with an intimate dinner party that’s quickly interrupted by a confrontation with a mistress. As the scenes unravel, T.I. reflects on his real-life mistakes that have impacted the important people around him and is ultimately faced with the repercussions of his actions.

What are your thoughts about Tip’s new video?