5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 11, Episode 6 ‘Whining & Dining’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 6th episode of it’s 11th season last night (December 9, 2018).

This week’s episode is titled, ‘Whining & Dining’ as the ladies all prepare for a bit of drama with during Nene Leakes’ ‘couples night’.

Bravo synopsis:

Shamari and Ronnie open up to Kandi and Todd about their relationship. Meanwhile, Cynthia deals with the prospect of Lake Bailey becoming an empty nest. Kandi and Porsha’s relationship hits a boiling point as they meet up one-on-one for the first time in years. And with Gregg’s spirits up, NeNe decides to throw a couples’ event to celebrate love, but things take an unexpected turn when an old friend shows up to settle a score. Porsha gives Dennis the surprise of a lifetime for his birthday.

Recap + full video below…

Shamari’s ‘open relationship’ revelation seems to be a bone of contention in her marriage so she & Ronnie seek the help of Kandi & Todd.

Kandi admits that she was shocked about the news, and states that she thought that the couple were merely cheating on each other when she used to see them around town with other people.

Shamari and Ronnie both admit that those days are long gone and that they learned a lot about each other during the process.

Kandi and Porsha’s ‘face off’…

It’s been a while since Kandi & Porsha sat one on one. In fact, the last time they filmed “alone” was during that legendary ‘sex dungeon” scene where Porsha accused Kandi of conspiring to drug and rape her.

They are past that incident, but it seems that the two have another issue between them.

Porsha feels ‘somekindaway’ about Kandi going around talking about her new relationship and now they finally get an opportunity to speak on it.

Kandi states that she only wants the best for Porsha but she knows that the information wouldn’t be received well coming from her… especially with their past.

Whatever the case, Porsha doesn’t want to hear it anyway and feels that Kandi is just being messy even bringing up the fact that she’s acquainted with someone Dennis used to date.

Cynthia’s ‘Mystery Man’…

I don’t know about you, but I’m sick and tired of hearing Cynthia talk about her invisible man! This week, Bailey throws fans for a loop when as she’s preparing breakfast for her mystery man.

Will we finally get to meet him outside of her phone screen???? Ummm…. nope! Not this week.

The mystery man is only Cynthia’s baby daddy, Leon Robinson.

Bailey’s daughter Noelle is headed off to college, so Leon is paying a visit to see her off to school.

Pretty soon, Cynthia will be in Lake Bailey all alone and she’s trying to hold on to every single second before Noelle heads off into adulthood.

Boobs & Bourbon don’t mix…

Gregg is feeling a bit better these days so he and Nene decide to host a ‘Boobs & Bourbon’ couples night at Chateau Elan.

[PHOTOS: Nene Leakes Hosts #RHOA Couples Night At Chateau Elan… (PHOTOS)]

For once each and every lady has a mate! Nene has Gregg, Kandi has Todd, Shamari has Ronnie, Porsha has Dennis, Eva has Michael, Cynthia has her friend Marcus… hell, even Marlo Hampton found someone to drag along for the ride!

Tanya Sam brings along her fiancé of 7 years, Paul Judge and I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that Nene payed a visit to her elaborate home during the episode where she showed off a ‘secret’ closet filled with designer goods… but I digress.

We are even introduced to another ‘newbie’, Yovanna Love, who turns up and turns out at the table when Eva Marcille pretends not to know her from college. Just FYI… I spoke with Yovanna last night after the episode.

All in all the couples night was a success and I loved seeing all of the ladies sharing tales about their relationships.

Porsha drops a bomb on Dennis…

Porsha is clearly this season’s stand out as she seems happy in love. Nothing can disparage her and it’s full steam ahead when it comes to her relationship with Dennis McKinley!

This week, Porsha celebrates her boo’s birthday by hiring a chef to cook him breakfast. Dennis heads down and presents his love with another pricey trinket… for HIS birthday!

Porsha is on cloud 9! She’s found a man who finally treats her the way she wants to be treated. Showering her with all the things money can buy!

In return, Porsha has a birthday gift for Dennis that’s priceless. She presents a box bearing a cute pair of studded Louboutins but they are way too small for Dennis’ feet.

That’s when she drops that bump…. “I’m pregnant!”

It’s the most authentic scene we’ve seen in a while. Dennis even sheds a few tears at the news… hell, so did I!

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode?