Several news outlets recently fell for a “leaked” photo of rapper Travis Scott with a mystery woman and ran with the story that he was cheating on his baby mama Kylie Jenner.

Welp… it was all an elaborate hoax concocted by a crafty YouTuber.

Details below…

The photo above circulated like wildfire yesterday as several blawgs ran with ‘fake news’ about Travis Scott being caught kissing a mystery woman. Scott even hit the net to dispute the validity of the photo:

In the video below, popular YouTube vlogger Christian AdamG explains how he dressed up as the rapper to perform the ruse.

(DISCLAIMER: this video was NOT made to intentionally hurt Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner or the entire Kardashian family in ANY way shape or form)

It will be interesting to see how all the people who ran with the news respond. There are also several of Adams YouTube peers running with the story. One fake news source even claimed to have the “exclusive”.

I couldn’t make this ish up!!! This prank was epic but I’m sure neither Kylie nor Travis are laughing about it.

What are your thoughts about this “fake news” prank?