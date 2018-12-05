NEWSFLASH! Cardi B says she and her husband Offset are calling it quits after just a year of marriage.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper, 26, hit Instagram late last not to announce the news via an Instagram video, stating that she and her baby’s father “grew out of love.”

Video below…

So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know… I’ve been tryna work things out with my baby father for a not minute now and we’re really good friends and we’re really good business partners and you know… he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but… things haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault it’s just like… I guess we grew out of love. But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know… it might take time to get a divorce. And I’m gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my baby’s father and… yeah.

Cardi B’s announcement falls on the heels of Offset ALLEGEDLY being caught creeping with another female rapper. A woman recently claimed the rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, sought to have a threesome with Cuban Doll and her friend.