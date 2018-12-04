Usher’s Male Accuser in Herpes Scandal Drops Medical Records Request…

Usher Raymond is living his best life in South Africa this week but he can sleep a bit easier now that he no longer has to worry about his medical records being dissected by the public.

As previously reported, Usher was being sued by several people alleging that he exposed them to herpes during various intimate encounters. One of the accusers, a male listed as “John Doe”, filed a motion requesting Usher’s medical records last June (click here if you missed that).

Well Mr. Doe has decided to drop his request.

Details below…

According to The Blast

The John Doe suing Usher for allegedly exposing him to herpes during a purported sexual encounter at an L.A. spa has dropped his request for the singer to turn over his medical records.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the unidentified man is withdrawing his motion to compel, which sought to have Usher turn over doctors records and information on any possible past settlements over herpes.

The docs note that he could bring the motion again but for now he will continue with “further discovery.”

What are your thoughts about these recent developments in Usher’s ongoing herpes case?

Photos: Instagram