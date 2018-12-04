Gregg Leakes Defends Nene’s Online Tantrum, Lanches ‘Can-Sir’ Initiative For Survivors of Cancer…

Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of had an online breakdown a few days ago, blasting her her husband Gregg for being “mean, grouchy & evil” (click HERE if you missed that).

Well it seems the Real House husband realized the err of his ways and hit the net to offer some insight about his misdeeds. In an Instagram post featuring his wife’s image, Mr. Leakes praised Nene’s perseverance and she publicly accepted his apology.

Details below…

Gregg wrote the following heartfelt message to his wife:

I never even taught about someday we might be in this position but here we are in the struggle of life Damn! This woman right here has put a mountain on her back and carried it with grace. She’s given so much of herself. You Nene, steps up to the plate, bats and knock it out the park every time. Something a lot of women can’t do or wouldn’t. So what she hit a wall and her cup run over! Pray for her, encourage her, lift her up. What good is tearing down gonna do? I’m not bed stricken and i’m not dying of cancer! I’m kicking cancers ass.

And Nene soon responded positively stating:

Isn’t love beautiful!

Nene caught a bunch of flack for calling out her husband, but it’s clear that they love it other (in real life).

On a related note, Gregg recently launched a website where he hopes to share information and awareness about Cancer.

Salute to The Leakes!

What are your thoughts about Gregg’s heartfelt post?