Shamea Morton of The Real Housewives of Atlanta shared a special moment with fans as she announced the arrival of her daughter.

The friend of the popular reality show recently gave birth the baby Shya Nyambura Mwangi and she basked in the excitement of new motherhood as she proclaimed:

I’m officially a MOM! I have a whole new respect for women and our bodies. Child birth is nothing short of a miracle. I feel so blessed to have had this experience. I don’t take my life nor my child’s life for granted. A “Birthday” has a whole new meaning to me now. Whew!

Meet Shamea’s new bundle of joy below…

👸🏽I can’t tell you all how excited I am that @shameamorton safely brought this little angel Shya into the world ! Shamea I know you will be the best mom ever and you’ll love on her and shower her with support in everything she does! Love you congratulations again to you and your husband Gerald @PrincessShya Is absolutely perfect ❤️👼🏾 #PostedWithMommyPermission #Sisters👯‍♀️ #ShyaMwangi

Porsha Williams also payed a visit to meet little Shya, stating:

Shamea and Porsha

Shya Nyambura Mwangi

Congrats to Shamea and her husband Gerald on their new arrival!

PHOTOS: Instagram