Remember Trey Songz?

Songz laid low for a while after being accused of assault earlier this year, but now that some of the drama is behind him, he’s free to return to his passion.

Details below…

The ‘Mr. Steal Your Girl‘ singer released two new projects in honor of his birthday on Wednesday (Nov. 28).

Songz presented the musical ‘gift’ to fans, stating, ‘From me to you on my birthday.’

The two new albums include 10 tracks each and are titled “11” & “28” respectively.

The albums feature appearances by Jacquees, 2 Chainz, Rich Da Kid, Dave East, Ty Dolla $ign, and Yo Gotti and are available on all streaming platforms.

For the record, it’s ben over a year since Songz’ last release. We last heard from him in March 2017 with the release of “Tremaine the Album.”

What are your thoughts about Trey’s return to the music scene?