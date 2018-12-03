[FLASHBACK: 5 Things Revealed on RHOA Season 11, Episode 4 ‘Pass the Peach’ + Watch Full Video… ]

This week’s episode is titled ‘Tatted Tales’ and the ladies are still stuck on discussing Porsha’s man’s body ink.

Bravo synopsis:

Kandi gets advice from the ladies on whether to share details surrounding Porsha’s boyfriend Dennis’ past. With only a few months before her wedding, Eva’s mom comes to Atlanta for support…and winds up pushing some budgetary buttons. Shamari holds a birthday party for her twins and reveals more details about her open relationship with her husband.

Details + video below…

In continuing with Porsha’s quest for a ring, we witness another ‘meet the parents’ moment. Porsha’s mother meets the couple at Dennis’ hookah lounge presumably for the first time.

Porsha wants the world to know that she’s on cloud 9 in her new relationship and that Dennis accepts her just as she is. Producers even flash back to a time when Porsha was pretending to be someone she wasn’t when she was married to Kordell.

Mama Dianne seems impressed that Porsha has snagged her a man with some money and doesn’t seem too shocked Porsha reveals she and Dennis have matching tattoos. She notes that her daughter is ‘glowing’ and is happy that Porsha’s so happy. Mama Dianne also makes a point to say “I know she’s not pregnant” but it’s hard to ignore that fact that Porsha’s gut is sticking out!

[Sidebar: Y’all know dayum well Porsha was already with child during these tapings. In fact, the trio makes a toast with water, while Porsha pretends she wants Hennessy. But I digress. ]

Ronnie checks Shamari…

Last week’s pass the peach game is having some serious repercussions! Shamari confesses to her husband that she spilled the tea about their marital secrets and he doesn’t seem too happy about it.

In fact, Ronnie seems a bit pissed that his wife would think it was a good idea to discuss the open relationship they once had when it was a period of time that nearly destroyed their marriage.

I admit, it’s not a good look for the couple. They just got on the show and Shamari seems to be going above and beyond to be scandalous when she doesn’t really have to. I just hope that her actions don’t affect their marriage. Reality shows are notorious for breaking up unions.

But I digress.

Eva’s mama drama…

Speaking of unions, Eva Marcille seems to be having a tough time planning her wedding… and her mother isn’t making it any easier!

Eva’s mom (Michelle) flies in from Cali to go dress shopping with her only daughter. The ANTM alum notes that she’s the only daughter and her family has never had an occasion of this magnitude so her mom is hell bent on making it the wedding of HER dreams.

The mom and daughter tension is thick and Eva can’t seem to catch a break! Mom is way too opinionated about little things… she wants to invite more people, the dress has to be perfect, every thing has to be just right. It’s just too much!

Eva tried on several beautiful gowns and not one of them were to her mom’s liking. She was so frustrated that she was brought to tears.

Kandi seems OBSESSED with Porsha’s relationship…

Another day, another meeting with the Kandi Koated clique. This week, Kandi shares time with her manager, Don Juan and husband Todd as she ponders whether she should tell Porsha the things she knows about Dennis.

Apparently Dennis already knows what’s been going around because “someone” told Porsha and she went off on him about the rumors of him having several women’s names tatted on him. Meanwhile, Dennis called the women he used to date and the woman called Kandi…. MESSY!!

The other messy situation is the fact that Nene and Cynthia both agreed that they wouldn’t tell Porsha. Nene actually specifically stated that she didn’t want to get involved with telling anyone about their relationship.

But apparently… that was a lie!

LIAR! LIAR! Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11, Episode 5: “Tatted Tales” (REVIEW)

Kandi and Porsha meet for lunch to discuss her ‘concerns’ about Porsha’s new relationship.

Kandi, Nene, Phaedra and Cynthia have lunch to talk about the drama surround Porsha’s relationship. Porsha is apparently pissed that Kandi has been going around telling people that Dennis has several women’s tattoo’s on his body and that he gives Rolexes out like candy.

The situation is a bit anti-climatic in that Kandi knows that the “tea” has already been spilled to Porsha. The other two ladies at the table each deny telling her and even Porsha states no one told.

Nene denies being the bone carrier, however the gears shift as Porsha admits in her confessional that Nene shared the information.

Whatever the case, Kandi is hell bent on letting Porsha know that her man has been quite busy over the past year and Porsha isn’t happy about it. Kandi is acting concerned but Porsha feels it’s not genuine… in fact Kandi is being hella messy!

Next week we get another introduction to Yovanna Love who appears to be coming in like a wrecking ball!

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode?