RHOA Nene Leakes Slams Husband Gregg On Social Media, Call Him ‘Mean, Grouchy & Evil’!

Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is apparently feeling somekindaway about being a caregiver for her husband, Gregg.

We’ve witnessed Gregg’s cancer journey this season on the popular reality show, however what we haven’t seen is how the illness has not only affected Gregg, but those around him as well.

Nene took to social media to vent her frustrations last night.

Nene hit the tweets last night stating “I would just think [thinking emoji] if i have or had cancer, i would see life so differently! Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me.”

A follower tweeted back with: “Unfortunately the closet [sic] person receives the undeserved lashing out, stay strong Sis….just breathe.” To which Leakes responded: “Naw don’t think I can do it.”

Meanwhile, Nene also made a point of telling her husband exactly how she felt by posting under his instagram account as well.

When Gregg posted about ‘Brother’s Day’ and forgiving the people around you and apparently Nene felt his post was disingenuous, stating:

“Well u need to do everything you posted! Practice what you preach. You need to pray for yourself! This mean, grouchy, evil stuff u pulling these days are NOT cool.”

What are your thoughts about Nene’s angry posts?