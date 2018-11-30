Leolah Brown Muhammad, sister of Bobby Brown has been very outspoken over the years about the deaths of her niece and sister in-law.

[FLASHBACK: Leolah Brown Planning Whitney Houston/Bobbi Kristina Tell-All Book… ]

While we still await her ‘tell-all,’ Leolah recently hit the net to blast her brother’s wife, Alicia Etheridge Brown. Leolah’s gripe stems from the serenity house that Bobby claims he was starting in Bobbi Kristina’s honor back in 2015. It was intended to be a safe haven for domestic abuse victims but according to Leolah, there has yet to actually be a “house” built.

Leolah alleges that the non-profit organization is solely in Alicia’s name and she’s accusing Bobby’s wife of pocketing the proceeds!

Brown Muhammad claimed a few years back that she was penning an explosive tell-all containing sensitive information surrounding the life of Bobbi Kristina and Whitney Houston (click HERE if you missed that). She still alleges that they were murdered and says that the she’s going to give the book away for free soon.

Leolah says also plans on launching a YouTube channel and going Live on social media to share her allegations.

If she spent as much time writing her book as she did writing facebook posts, Leolah’s tell-all could have been completed by now.

Whatever the case, we’ll read it.

What are your thoughts about Bobby Brown’s sister’s latest rant?