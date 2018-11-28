Ex-Housewife Kenya Moore Wants You To Know She Got Her Body Back… (PHOTOS)

[FLASHBACK: Issa Girl! Kenya Moore Delivers Daughter on #RHOA Premiere Date… ]
The 50-year-old reality star, who welcomed her first child approximately three weeks ago, shared several images rocking a fitness ensemble which bared her toned midriff.
Details below…
#3weekspostpartum#47yearoldsnapback
#Csection
#teamnosleep
The SnapBack is real! ????LOL
I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life…whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again.
#brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar! #myangel #miraclebaby #motherhood #love #family
Meanwhile, fans are still aching to see baby Brooklyn and Kenya teased them with a small sneak peek on Thanksgiving: