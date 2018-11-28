Ex-Housewife Kenya Moore Wants You To Know She Got Her Body Back… (PHOTOS)

The snap back is real! Former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kenya Moore hit the net recently to show off her post pregnancy body.

[FLASHBACK: Issa Girl! Kenya Moore Delivers Daughter on #RHOA Premiere Date… ]

The 50-year-old reality star, who welcomed her first child approximately three weeks ago, shared several images rocking a fitness ensemble which bared her toned midriff.

Details below…

#3weekspostpartum#47yearoldsnapback

#Csection

#teamnosleep The SnapBack is real! ????LOL

I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life…whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again.

#brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar! #myangel #miraclebaby #motherhood #love #family

Kenya captioned the photos:

Meanwhile, fans are still aching to see baby Brooklyn and Kenya teased them with a small sneak peek on Thanksgiving:

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s swift ‘snap back’?