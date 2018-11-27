Future is currently ‘living his best life’ in Dubai while repopulating the earth in the process.

As previously reported, the popular entertainer may have another baby mama to add to his growing list but when the subject was covered by talk show host Wendy Williams, Future decided to get a little petty.

Future is clearly not a fan of Wendy Williams. Williams has often been outspoken about the 35-year-old rapper’s relationship issues during her ‘Hot Topics’ segment and recently, she spoke about his latest dilemma.

In the video, Wendy breaks down Future’s baby mamas with a detailed chart:

Future’s response was as petty as expected…