Donald Glover surprised festival-goers attending his Pharos Festival in New Zealand this past weekend when he debuted the trailer for his mysterious upcoming cinematic collaboration with Rihanna.

The film, reportedly titled Guava Island, is believed to have been shot in Cuba this past Summer.

Shortly after the debut, smartphone footage of the super secret movie project leaked online.

Details + sneak peek video below…

Glover and Rihanna’s characters appear to be involved in a relationship and music is the primary focus of the movie, which the trailer notes is a ‘Childish Gambino film’.

Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie co-star in the film, which is directed by Hiro Murai (the man behind many episodes of Glover’s wildly popular ‘Atlanta’ TV show and his “This is America” music video).

Glover works a menial day job though his passion lies in playing guitar, his character can be heard stating: “We live in paradise but none of us actually have the time or the means to live here.”

For the record, the rumored title of “Guava Island” has yet to be officially confirmed, much less a release date for the secretive project.