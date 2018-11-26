Earlier this month, actress and model Kim Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles-area home at the age of 47. Porter was the longtime girlfriend of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and mother of three of his kids. The couple split in 2007 but managed to remain close throughout the years.

Diddy paid tribute to their unconventional relationship with a touching eulogy at her funeral.

The music mogul praised Porter and even talked about their on again/off again relationship. Combs also admits that their love was too much for him but Kim was always there for him and eventually taught him how to love.

“From the top of the year, I was going through a real dark time,” he says, telling the story of how Porter helped him cope with depression earlier this year. “I was really depressed, and I don’t know why […] I just went through a dark dark time. She would come over […] Even though we wasn’t together like that, she was that type of person. It’s hard to love someone when you ain’t with them.”

Diddy made sure to say that he would always be there for his kids, and that he always loved her regardless of whether they were together or just “best friends.

R.I.P. Kim Porter.