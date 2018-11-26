ON BLAST! Dwight Howard “Exposed” Online By Ex-Boy/Girl friend…

Another day, another messy transgender story.

Can someone please explain to me why exactly these men who aspire to be women “expose” men who they trick into dating them? I mean… if it’s the goal of a transgender person to live their life as their chosen sex, why “expose” someone to be mocked and ridiculed?

This time, it’s NBA star Dwight Howard who is being “outed” by a man wearing female clothes who claims that he dated Howard but was disturbed to find out that his “ex-boyfriend” was into transgender sex parties.



Before I even start, I would be remiss if I didn’t note that this story has a ton of holes in it. Nevertheless, it became an instant trending topic this weekend when an androgynous man by the name of Masin Elijè claimed that Dwight Howard’s pastor had been harassing and threatening him in order to keep him from revealing that the basketball star frequented orgies with trans women.

Despite the majority of the Twitter thread outing Dwight and his alleged trans lover, Masin alleges that the harassment he received was coming from Dwight Howard’s “team” and not directly from the NBA star himself.

Masin continued:

Masin then attached a screengrab of a DM conversation he claims he had with Howard…

As if this wasn’t enough, Masin posted the audio from several recorded phone calls, which he claims were with Dwight. Masin says he doing all of this because he felt betrayed after finding out Dwight was involved with someone else — a trans woman who allegedly hosted transgender sex parties.

So this is how that damn conversation went. Typical guy, LYING. I didn’t mind cheating but you’re “allegedly” at transgender SEX PARTIES sticking your penis in everyone raw? Okay Magic Johnson 2.0 with amnesia pic.twitter.com/xbshh9obWT — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 25, 2018

As for the “catfish” allegations, Masin claims he began receiving phone calls that he thought were from Dwight but it turns out it was Dwight’s pastor. Masin says he was being threatened with bodily harm for not signing an NDA.

(Allegedly) Calvin and Dwight’s camp begun to tell me things like “we know where you’re at” “we are watching you” “we saw what building you came out of” and even went as deep to telling me “You gon find a new residence”

So at this point, I am afraid for my life, I’m panicking, I’m having anxiety attacks and for a whole week I was bullied by Dwight’s team and Dwight Howard stood there and allowed his team to harass me, and I became a “faggot in a wig” when Dwight is a 6’11 BOTTOM.

This morning I woke up to a text, stating “you’re a dead man walking and you’re playing with fire” I have no idea who sent it but I found out from a reliable source Calvin is (Allegedly) a dangerous person and a hypocrite.

Are you keeping up?? I know… it’s a whole lot!!!

Masin also notes that he doesn’t consider himself trans, tweeting:

For the record, Masin Elije is not new to controversy. Over the year’s he has been connected to several online scams, from mail fraud to a similar situation where he faked a relationship with Playboi Cardi.

He also faked the DMs when he did this to playboi carti last year like LMFAOO??? https://t.co/JjDGfoPOa8 — Noel Frias (@NoelFriasPvd) November 26, 2018

Meanwhile, Dwight Howard has yet to respond to the online controversy.